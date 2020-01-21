Odisha farmers left out of paddy scheme block road in protest

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Farmers on Monday blocked Padampur-Saraipali road in Paikmal block for around four hours protesting negligence of PACS officials in registering them under Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS). They protested by placing paddy bags on the road at around 10 am leading to disruption in vehicular traffic on the busy route for hours.

Farmer leader Hara Bania said they had submitted all the requisite documents with Lakhmara Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) for online registration under P-PAS.

However, registration of 308 farmers under the PACS was not done due to the negligence of 1the PACS officials. “The farmers could not sell their paddy,” he alleged.

Bania said the farmers had on numerous occasions, drawn the attention of the authorities towards the issue. However, their concerns remained unheard and the farmers were forced to resort to road blockade.

Later, police reached the spot and persuaded the farmers to withdraw the road blockade. SDPO, Padampur Pradip Kumar Sahu said he held discussions with the agitating farmers and assured to talk to officials concerned to resolve the issue.