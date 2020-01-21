Home States Odisha

Odisha farmers left out of paddy scheme block road in protest

Farmer leader Hara Bania said, they had submitted all the requisite documents with Lakhmara Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) for online registration under P-PAS.

Published: 21st January 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

registration of 308 farmers under the PACS was not done due to the negligence of 1the PACS officials.

registration of 308 farmers under the PACS was not done due to the negligence of 1the PACS officials.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Farmers on Monday blocked Padampur-Saraipali road in Paikmal block for around four hours protesting negligence of PACS officials in registering them under Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS). They protested by placing paddy bags on the road at around 10 am leading to disruption in vehicular traffic on the busy route for hours. 

Farmer leader Hara Bania said they had submitted all the requisite documents with Lakhmara Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) for online registration under P-PAS.

However, registration of 308 farmers under the PACS was not done due to the negligence of 1the PACS officials. “The farmers could not sell their paddy,” he alleged. 

Bania said the farmers had on numerous occasions, drawn the attention of the authorities towards the issue. However, their concerns remained unheard and the farmers were forced to resort to road blockade. 

Later, police reached the spot and persuaded the farmers to withdraw the road blockade. SDPO, Padampur Pradip Kumar Sahu said he held discussions with the agitating farmers and assured to talk to officials concerned to resolve the issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padampur Saraipali Paikmal block PACS Hara Bania
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp