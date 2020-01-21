Home States Odisha

Odisha forest department officer found to have assets worth Rs 2.65 crore

Bhubaneswar Division Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous searches at the divisional manager Maheswar Pradhan’s flat at Patia area.

Raids

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Vigilance officers on Monday unearthed assets worth Rs 2.65 crore during a raid on Angul Divisional Manager of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Limited (OFDC).

Bhubaneswar Division Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous searches at the divisional manager Maheswar Pradhan’s flat at Patia area, two-storey building in Jagamara here, two-storey building at Laxminarayanpur under Pipili police limits, IOCL fuel station at Pallahara, single-storey building at Kansar in Angul and his office chamber in Angul.

"During searches, Pradhan and his family members were found in possession of assets amounting to over Rs 2.65 crore, including over Rs 1.26 crore deposits in different banks, post offices and financial institutions," a Vigilance officer said.

The estimated market value of two-storey buildings in Jagamara and Laxminarayanpur is Rs 56.49 lakh, while the fuel station is valued at about Rs 36.11 lakh. He added that further inquiry is on.

Odisha Forest Development Corporation
