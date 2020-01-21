Odisha lecturer faces charges of molesting student

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Olatpur police on Monday detained a lecturer of Uday Nath Autonomous College of Science and Technology, Adaspur for allegedly molesting a minor student. Police said the incident took place when the girl, a Plus Two First Year Commerce student, had gone to attend private tuition offered by the accused in a rented house at Adaspur.

The accused called her to the lonely passage outside the classroom and molested her sexually. Acting on the FIR filed by the victim, the accused has been detained and interrogation is on, said Cuttack Sadar SDPO Subas Panda.