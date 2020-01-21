Orissa High Court notice over delay in tabling Pal Commission report on extra judicial benches

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday set a two-week deadline for the Government to clear the air over the delay in tabling of the Justice CR Pal Commission report on establishment of more Court Benches in the State in the Assembly.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo sought response from the Government as to whether it had the discretionary power to evade the prescribed rule for placing of a report by a Judicial Commission before the Legislature.

As per the provisions of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, the Government was expected to place the report in the Assembly along with action taken report within six months submitting it to the State Government. In a PIL filed by advocate Shivsankar Mohanty, the petitioner has sought the Court’s intervention against the Government keeping the Judicial Commission’s report under wraps after spending Rs 1.52 crore on the panel. The Court was hearing the petition on Monday.

Arguing his case, Mohanty said the rules under Commission of Inquiry Act had not been complied as the Government failed to submit the report in Assembly within the time-frame. After a preliminary hearing, the bench directed the Government to file response by February 3, the date fixed for next hearing on the matter. The Court issued notices returnable within two weeks to the Law and Home secretaries.

HC notice over delay in tabling Pal panel report

The Commission was appointed on March 11, 2008 to study and report on the appropriateness of setting up High Court benches other than the principal bench in Cuttack. The panel submitted its report after six years on March 31, 2014. But the Government is yet to table the report in the Assembly and make it public.

According to the petition, Mohanty had on August 30, 2019 submitted a representation to the Principal Secretary of Law department seeking immediate steps to place the report before the Legislature. But the Law department had forwarded the representation to the Home department on October 1, 2019 ‘to take necessary action as the matter relates to their (Home) department’.