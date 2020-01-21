Home States Odisha

Society secretary’s death in Odisha fire mishap now a murder investigation

A police team once again visited Patra’s office on Monday where he was charred to death as part of the fresh investigation into the case.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The death of Secretary of Cooperative Society, Lochapada Jagannath Patra, who was killed in a fire mishap in his office chamber on January 16, will now be investigated as a murder case. 

Police had registered an unnatural death case but changed it later after Patra’s family and relatives alleged he was murdered, said Sadar IIC Santoshini Oram.

She said the staff of Cooperative Society will be questioned.

A police team once again visited Patra’s office on Monday where he was charred to death as part of the fresh investigation into the case.

Santoshini said the victim’s post-mortem report would also be analysed at the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital. 

The victim’s brother-in-law Abhishek Das said Patra’s death was not a mere accident and demanded a thorough probe into the incident. His allegations are not unfounded as a team of electricity discom SOUTHCO, which visited the spot on the day, expressed doubts over the short circuit theory.

A member of the team said the death is mystifying as only Patra and his computer were charred in the mishap but nothing happened to the furniture in the office. Sources said at the time of the mishap, the other staff of the Cooperative Society had gone out for lunch and Patra was working in the office alone. 

Rape whiff in woman’s death
Sambalpur: A destitute woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baraipali under Ainthapali police limits here on Monday. Police suspect the 35-year-old woman may have been raped and murdered. Her identity is yet to be ascertained but locals informed that she was mentally unstable. The body was found lying facedown with a sandbag placed on the head. Locals spotted the body and informed police. Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh along with police personnel and a scientific team rushed to the spot.

According to preliminary investigation, the woman, a rag-picker, was staying with one Deepak Meher alias Ghasia at Baraipali for the last two years. Deepak died about a week back after which, she was staying alone in the area. Police informed that it appears that the woman was murdered and post-mortem report is awaited to find out if she was raped or not. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC and the body sent to VIMSAR, Burla, for post-mortem.

