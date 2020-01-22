Home States Odisha

30 ghost beneficiaries withdraw monthly pension in Odisha

Of a total 1.34 lakh beneficiaries in the district, hundreds of pension holders are found to be fake.
 

Published: 22nd January 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Similar reports are also pouring in from Tirtol, Naugaon, Biridi and other blocks of the district.

Similar reports are also pouring in from Tirtol, Naugaon, Biridi and other blocks of the district.

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: At a time when hundreds of elderly, disabled, widows and destitute women are running from pillar to post to get social security benefits, around 30 ghost beneficiaries in Khairang panchayat of Jagatsinghpur block are withdrawing monthly pension from the district administration. The alleged pension scam came to light through an RTI reply recently. It appears to be just a tip of the iceberg and the number of dead or ineligible people withdrawing pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) could be much higher, sources said.

Of a total 1.34 lakh beneficiaries in the district, hundreds of pension holders are found to be fake. 
Debendra Kumar Nanda, who filed the RTI, said a racket is active in Khairang and the racketeers in nexus with the panchayat officials have managed to loot lakhs of rupees using fake thumb impressions of ghost beneficiaries. Similar irregularities are also found in implementation of toilet scheme, MGNREGS and IAY in the panchayat, he added and demanded a probe into the alleged scam.

Citing few case studies, he said while Sudarsan Nath, Madhusudan Barik and Sundari Nath of Khamang village in the panchayat died two to three years back, their names are still available in the beneficiary list and monthly pension is being released in their favour. Bijaylaxmi Barik of the village alleged that though her father-in-law died about two years back, the pension money is being withdrawn without her knowledge. Even her mother-in-law is yet to get the widow pension under the scheme.

Similar reports are also pouring in from Tirtol, Naugaon, Biridi and other blocks of the district. In Tirtol block, several young people are also getting old-age pension by manipulating their date of birth and producing fake voter list and age proof.

Probe begins

Meanwhile, a team comprising four officials led by District Social Security Officer (DSSO) Abdul Wahid Khan visited Khairang panchayat to inquire into the matter and found the allegations were true. The inquiry report will be submitted to the Collector for further action, said Khan. Jagatsinghpur BDO in-charge Manas Ranjan Bhoi said, “We are looking into the matter and action will be taken against errant employees as per law.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khairang Pension
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp