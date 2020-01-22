'Allow Hockey Odisha in national meet', directs High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed Hockey India to allow Hockey Odisha to participate in the upcoming senior national (A Division) championships. Hockey Odisha general secretary Pratap Satpathy had moved the High Court after Hockey India barred the state team, both men and women, from the national championships which is scheduled to start from January 23 at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and January 30 at Kollam in Kerala.

Hockey India had issued the suspension order for not submitting online entry form. The state affiliates were asked in September to provide player information online for entry into major domestic tournaments.



The State units were asked to register details of players before December 31 for men and January 8 for women in Hockey India’s member unit portal. Hockey Odisha’s petition was taken up on Tuesday. Taking note of it, the Single Judge Bench of Justice KR Mohapatra directed Hockey India to allow Odisha teams to participate in the senior national (A Division) championship.

While issuing the interim order Justice Mohapatra also issued notice to Hockey India to file a reply to the petition. Hockey Odisha had contended that it could not send the entry for the nationals before the deadline as a majority of the players in the state were from tribal areas and they had not been able to give details like age proof and education certificate.



It was also contended that Hockey Odisha was not given prior orientation to fill entry forms online.