Budget Session of Odisha Assembly to begin from February 14

Several bills including amendments to the Municipal and Municipal Corporation Acts are likely to passed to pave the way for holding the municipal elections later this year.

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:22 PM

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Budget Session of Odisha Assembly will begin from February 14 and continue till April 9, according to a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is scheduled to present the annual Budget for 2020-21 on February 18.

Governor Ganeshi Lal will address the House on the first day of the session which will have 31 working days in two phases. The first session will be held from February 14 and 26, while the second one will commence from March 11 and run up to April 9, the notification said.

