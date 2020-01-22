Home States Odisha

Child Rights panel sends notice to Balangir SP over two-child sacrifice cases in Odisha

The Commission has asked Balangir SP Madkar S Sampat under what circumstances, Sobhaban was granted bail within few months of committing the crime and what steps did police take.

BALANGIR: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has issued a show cause to the Balangir SP over the two-child sacrifice cases that took place in the district within a year. Last month, a youth of Salebarat village Sobhaban Rana had allegedly killed his minor sister to appease the village goddess.

This was his second such heinous crime made more worse by the fact that he committed it while being out on bail over a similar crime. He was arrested along with his uncle Kunja Rana last year for sacrificing his nine-year-old cousin at the altar of the goddess. While Kunja is in jail, Sobhaban was released on bail in October. He sacrificed his younger sister in December.

The Commission has asked Balangir SP Madkar S Sampat under what circumstances, Sobhaban was granted bail within few months of committing the crime and what steps did police take after the second incident. The Commission has issued notice to the investigating officer of the case to submit a detailed inquiry report.

