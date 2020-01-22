Data Policy Innovation Centre to come up in State soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government plans to develop a Data Policy Innovation Centre (DPIC) in technical collaboration with University of Chicago. At a high-level meeting, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for use of ‘big data’ in formation of innovative policies and service delivery. “DPIC can serve as a centre of excellence for accumulation of ‘big data’ from different sources through cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence, analyse it using modern econometrics and statistical models and come out with required innovative policy guides,” official sources said.

It can create a framework for collaborative work between departments and faculty of Chicago University on select policy areas to design new solutions and evaluate its field outcome. This collaboration will help in enhancing in-house capacity in the Government for use of ‘big data’.

There is a wide scope for use of ‘big data’ in various sectors of Governance. Potential areas outlined in the meeting include improving water and energy use policies, encouraging crop diversification through information on potential yield and farming technique, reducing pollution through predictive targeting models, improving learning outcomes, reducing distributive loss of power through strategic enforcement and behavioural changes.

South Asia Director, Energy Policy Institute at University of Chicago, Anant Sudarshan outlined different contours of DPIC with its technical and application possibilities.Considering the proposals, the Chief Secretary directed to lay out details of the proposal in convergence with existing similar systems in the departments like Planning and Convergence, General Administration, Electronics and IT and Finance.

In 2017, the State Government had signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) with University of Chicago and the University of Chicago Trust in India for setting up a knowledge cell to carry out research, impact evaluations and pilot project implementation in energy, environment, health, water and sanitation sectors.

As part of the partnership, EPIC-India has set up a knowledge cell in Odisha State Pollution Control Board where researchers work closely with the State Government in designing innovative energy and environment solutions.

Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, Agriculture Production Commissioner Pradipta Mohapatra, Principal Secretary Agriculture Saurabh Garg, Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Meena, Principal Secretary School and Mass Education Chitra Arumugam, Secretary Electronics and IT Manoj Mishra and other theme experts participated in the discussions.