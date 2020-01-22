Home States Odisha

Data Policy Innovation Centre to come up in State soon

The State Government plans to develop a Data Policy Innovation Centre (DPIC) in technical collaboration with University of Chicago. 

Published: 22nd January 2020 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government plans to develop a Data Policy Innovation Centre (DPIC) in technical collaboration with University of Chicago. At a high-level meeting, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for use of ‘big data’ in formation of innovative policies and service delivery. “DPIC can serve as a centre of excellence for accumulation of ‘big data’ from different sources through cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence, analyse it using modern econometrics and statistical models and come out with required innovative policy guides,” official sources said.

It can create a framework for collaborative work between departments and faculty of Chicago University on select policy areas to design new solutions and evaluate its field outcome. This collaboration will help in enhancing in-house capacity in the Government for use of ‘big data’.

There is a wide scope for use of ‘big data’ in various sectors of Governance. Potential areas outlined in the meeting include improving water and energy use policies, encouraging crop diversification through information on potential yield and farming technique, reducing pollution through predictive targeting models, improving learning outcomes, reducing distributive loss of power through strategic enforcement and behavioural changes.

South Asia Director, Energy Policy Institute at University of Chicago, Anant Sudarshan outlined different contours of DPIC with its technical and application possibilities.Considering the proposals, the Chief Secretary directed to lay out details of the proposal in convergence with existing similar systems in the departments like Planning and Convergence, General Administration, Electronics and IT and Finance. 

In 2017, the State Government had signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) with University of Chicago and the University of Chicago Trust in India for setting up a knowledge cell to carry out research, impact evaluations and pilot project implementation in energy, environment, health, water and sanitation sectors.
As part of the partnership, EPIC-India has set up a knowledge cell in Odisha State Pollution Control Board where researchers work closely with the State Government in designing innovative energy and environment solutions.

Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, Agriculture Production Commissioner Pradipta Mohapatra, Principal Secretary Agriculture Saurabh Garg, Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Meena, Principal Secretary School and Mass Education Chitra Arumugam, Secretary Electronics and IT Manoj Mishra and other theme experts participated in the discussions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp