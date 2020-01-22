Kanungo to head Cong media cell

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Congress image taking a nosedive following the controversy over engagement of bouncers at the party headquarters during a high-level meeting last week, the party has decided to reconstitute its media department.Sources said former Minister and senior leader Panchanan Kanungo will be appointed media cell chairperson in place of Satya Nayak.

The pro-changers are of the opinion that though Nayak interacted with media regularly and exposed the BJD and BJP governments over a host of issues, he never defended the party. However, final announcement of the new committee is yet to be made by the party. A list of the new media cell headed by Kanungo was doing rounds in social media during the day. But, neither the party, nor any senior leader commented on its veracity.