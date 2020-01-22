Home States Odisha

Leaders gear up to face Urban Local Body battle in Jeypore

Reliable sources claimed that after the defeat in Assembly Election, BJD’s Rabi Narayan Nanda is trying to clear his image in order to retain the BJD stronghold in the Jeypore ULB poll.

Published: 22nd January 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Nanda, who has played a key role in ensuring BJD’s win in the past municipal elections in Jeypore. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With the Urban Local Body (ULB) election in Jeypore likely to be held later this year, district leaders of the ruling BJD and Opposition BJP have started drawing their strategies to draw voters. Be it BJP’s Gautam Samantaray or BJD’s Rabi Narayan Nanda, not only are the leaders attending public events but also meeting people with an assurance to address their grievances.

In the 2019 General Elections, Congress candidate Tara Prasad Bahinipati defeated BJD heavyweight Nanda with a margin of 6000 votes and BJP’s Samantaray ended up in the third spot. After the elections, Nanda and Samantaray showed little interest in Jeypore politics. However, both the leaders started meeting their party workers and people since the beginning of the new year. Political activists feel Nanda’s political activities are probably aimed at drawing the attention of BJD supremo in order to get a berth in Rajya Sabha in the future. 

Reliable sources claimed that after the defeat in Assembly Election, Nanda is trying to clear his image in order to retain the BJD stronghold in the Jeypore ULB poll. Nanda, who has played a key role in ensuring BJD’s win in the past municipal elections in Jeypore, is hopeful of his party’s win this time as well. 

Samantaray, on the other hand, has become equally active in attending different events, functions and rallies across both rural and urban areas. The BJP has made inroads in the district and cornered a significant vote share in 2019 elections across the constituencies. The party has entrusted Samantaray with the job of carrying forward the organisational work. He has also been given a big responsibility of spreading awareness on CAA in the tribal areas of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urban Local Body Jeypore Rabi Narayan Nanda
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp