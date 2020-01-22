Odisha government's healthcare outreach: Cancer hospital in Bargarh

By Express News Service

BARGARH/SAMBALPUR: Extending the state government’s helping hand to healthcare facilities in western Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced establishment of a cancer hospital in Bargarh. Naveen made the announcement while addressing a huge gathering at a public meeting held at Tukurla, situated on the outskirts of Bargarh town. During his one-day visit, he inaugurated seven projects which have been developed at a cost of Rs 70.64 crore.

CM Naveen Patnaik offering prayer

in Samaleswari temple. (Photo | EPS)

Those include a new building for the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Tukurla, an attendant rest house and kitchen-cum-canteen at the DHH, Bargarh Science Centre, high-level bridge over river Ong on Sohela-Nuapada road, building for office of Civil Supply Officer-cum-District Manager, Odisha State Civil Supply Corporation (OSCS), site development of Padampur town and building for the office-cum-residence of Bargarh Revenue Inspector.

Naveen also laid foundation stone for 22 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 59.44 crore. Those are drug warehouse, blood bank and 36 quarters for staff of the DHH, record room at the collectorate, high-level bridge over Telmahul Nullah on Diptipur-Gaisilet road, bridge over Ghensali Joar on Bijepur-Dublabahal road besides widening and strengthening of 12 roads.

Works Minister Prafulla Mallik, Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya, Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya, Bijepur MLA Rita Sahu and Attabira MLA Snehangini Chhuria were present.

Samaleswari visit



The Chief Minister visited Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur and offered prayer to the presiding deity of the district. Speaking to media persons, Naveen said the Government would send an expert team to assess what is required for development of the shrine and the budget required for it.



Stating that Hirakud dam has tremendous tourism potential, he said it would be developed to attract international tourists.