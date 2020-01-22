Home States Odisha

Odisha's 71st Republic Day tableau to showcase Rukuna Rath

While the front portion will be a replica of Rukuna Rath, in the rear there will be a miniature model of Lingaraj Temple, said Gajendra Sahoo, who has designed the tableau.

Published: 22nd January 2020

Odisha team is busy giving finishing touches to the tableau for final rehearsal on January 23.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a gap of two years, Odisha will showcase its rich cultural heritage at the Republic Day parade in the National Capital through the tableau featuring Lingaraj Temple and Rukuna Rath.

A team of 25 artists and carpenters have been fabricating the tableau at Rashtriya Rangshala camp in New Delhi since December 25, last year. Around 18 students of BK College of Art and Craft are assisting Sahoo in making the 16-ft high, 14-ft wide and 45-ft long replica. 

Meanwhile, Odisha team is busy giving finishing touches to the tableau for final rehearsal on January 23. A group of 30 Odissi artistes will accompany the tableau which will be the 9th to roll out on the Rajpath. "When the tableau will cross the area where VIP guests sit, artistes will perform Odissi, set to the tunes of a song composed for the parade. The 69-second song is based on Lord Shiva’s Tandava," said Chatrapati Biswal, an artist assisting Gajendra.

While Odissi dance has been choreographed by Sunil Bala, music has been composed by Ajay Choudhury and rhythm by Dhaneswar Swain. The Rath is being made with plywood and cloth, varnished with acrylic and plastic paints. Four models of priests will be fixed in the corners of the Rath. It will also feature ‘Nandi’, the bull, made of fibreglass.

Meanwhile, Odisha artistes, who will accompany the tableau, won a pre-Rebuplic Day cultural programme hosted at Rangashala Camp on Tuesday. The troupe was awarded by Secretary to Union Ministry of Culture and Joint Secretary (ceremonial) to Defence Ministry for their mesmerising Odissi and Samabalpuri performances.

