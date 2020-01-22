One more held in IAS bribery case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance team on Tuesday arrested Management Information System (MIS) Executive Officer of Horticulture Directorate Pitabas Pradhan for his alleged link in the bribery case against suspended IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya.Pradhan was produced in the court of Special Vigilance Judge and remanded to judicial custody till February 3.

The vigilance officials said Pradhan along with Santosh Kumar Pattanayak of Yes Bank acted as a conduit for Upadhyaya in demanding and accepting `1 lakh bribe from SRM Plastochem, an empanelled supplier under Directorate of Horticulture for supply of sprinklers to eligible farmers in the State under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.