Home States Odisha

Pellets worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Odisha  

Three drivers were arrested and the information they provided during interrogation led to arrest of four others.

Published: 22nd January 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARBIL: At least 60 tonne of iron pellets were seized from six trucks by Barbil police while being smuggled to Chaibasa in Jharkhand on Tuesday. Seven persons including three truck drivers were arrested.

Police said value of the seized pellets is estimated to be Rs 4 lakh.

Police said the iron pellets were loaded on the trucks from a local unit for delivery at Barajamda railway siding. The miscreants managed to obtain false challans from some railway siding agents and escaped with the pellets to Jharkhand.

However, the dispatcher at Barbil smelt foul play and informed police. During inquiry, police found that the pellets were smuggled to Jharkhand instead of being sent to Barajamda railway siding. A police team rushed to Chaibasa in Jharkhand where it intercepted the trucks.

Three drivers were arrested and the information they provided during interrogation led to arrest of four others. Those arrested are Dipak Sinku, Bikas Pradhan and Amulya Pradhan, all belonging to Jharkhand, besides Rabi Patra, Bijay Das, Jasman Dhanwar, Bisram Tirkey of Barbil. Kingpin of the smuggling racket, however, is yet to be arrested. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
iron pellets Odisha Police
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp