Pellets worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BARBIL: At least 60 tonne of iron pellets were seized from six trucks by Barbil police while being smuggled to Chaibasa in Jharkhand on Tuesday. Seven persons including three truck drivers were arrested.



Police said value of the seized pellets is estimated to be Rs 4 lakh.

Police said the iron pellets were loaded on the trucks from a local unit for delivery at Barajamda railway siding. The miscreants managed to obtain false challans from some railway siding agents and escaped with the pellets to Jharkhand.



However, the dispatcher at Barbil smelt foul play and informed police. During inquiry, police found that the pellets were smuggled to Jharkhand instead of being sent to Barajamda railway siding. A police team rushed to Chaibasa in Jharkhand where it intercepted the trucks.

Three drivers were arrested and the information they provided during interrogation led to arrest of four others. Those arrested are Dipak Sinku, Bikas Pradhan and Amulya Pradhan, all belonging to Jharkhand, besides Rabi Patra, Bijay Das, Jasman Dhanwar, Bisram Tirkey of Barbil. Kingpin of the smuggling racket, however, is yet to be arrested.