Home States Odisha

Senior Odisha Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray makes U-turn on bouncers issue

Sources said the bouncers were engaged to prevent entry of suspended Chhatra Congress leader Itish Pradhan along with his supporters.

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray

Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray on Tuesday made a U-turn on the issue of engagement of bouncers in the party headquarters during a high-level meeting on January 18 by blaming the rival parties BJD and BJP even as former MP Pradip Majhi maintained that an inquiry should be conducted, if the incident is true.

"None from our party had brought the bouncers to Congress Bhavan. Opposition had sent the bouncers to tarnish our image. It’s a ploy of the rival parties to tarnish the image of Congress. Nobody from the party brought those bouncers to the Congress Bhavan. We don’t have dearth of workers in our party. We can gather a crowd of over 5,000 supporters with just a wave of hand. So the story of bouncers is false," Routray told mediapersons here.

The former minister, however, maintained that the Congress Bhavan is a sacred institution. “I condemn whoever had sent those bouncers to taint our image,” he said.

However, bouncers were seen at the Congress Bhavan during the meeting attended among others by president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik and Odisha in-charge Digvijay Singh.

Sources said the bouncers were engaged to prevent entry of suspended Chhatra Congress leader Itish Pradhan along with his supporters. Routray along with several senior leaders had condemned the incident. However, his sudden volte face has surprised many. 

However, Majhi disagreed with Routray and said engagement of bouncers has sent a wrong message to the people. Stating that a probe should be ordered to find out why bouncers were engaged, the former working president of the party said he will take up the issue with the OPCC president.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting presided by the OPCC president was held at the Congress Bhavan on Tuesday to finalise the party’s future course of action.

The party decided to support the rally to be organised by "Ame Bharat Basi" (We the Indians) at the Lower PMG square here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on January 30. Patnaik has requested party leaders and workers to attend the rally in large number.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradip Majhi Suresh Kumar Routray Odisha Congress Odisha Congress bouncers
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp