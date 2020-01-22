Home States Odisha

Woman Maoist carrying Rs 2 lakh reward surrenders in Odisha

Khilari said Madkami was disillusioned with the Maoist ideology after being witness to physical and mental harassment of women cadres in the outfit and decided to quit.

The 22-year-old Adme Madkami, a native of Kamarpalli village under Mathili police limits, was a member of military platoon-31.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A wanted woman Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head surrendered before SP Rishikesh D Khilari at the district police office on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Adme Madkami, a native of Kamarpalli village under Mathili police limits, was a member of military platoon-31 under Darva division of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of the banned outfit.

The SP said Madkami had joined CPI (Maoist) in 2015 as Local Operation Squad in Mahupadar area under Mathili police limits. She was wanted for her involvement in at least half a dozen crimes including killing of civilians Bhima Madkami of Dandipadar village in 2015, Muya Kawasi of Jandraguda in 2017, Paradesi Durua of Khatuapadar village in 2018, two cases of exchange of fire in 2018 and setting a roller on fire in 2018.

Khilari said Madkami was disillusioned with the Maoist ideology after being witness to physical and mental harassment of women cadres in the outfit and decided to quit. She would be rehabilitated under the Maoist Surrender and Rehabilitation policy of state government, he stated. 

Fast-paced development works being undertaken by the state government in the region and setting up of security camps at Temrupalli and Mahupadar adjoining Tulsi hill on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border has instilled confidence among the locals which has also attributed to the surrender of Madkami, said Khilari.
Malkangiri BSF commandant AK Arya was present at the surrender.

