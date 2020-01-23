13 tonnes of Polythene seized in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BMC enforcement squad on Wednesday seized around 13 tonnes polythene and imposed Rs 1.5 lakh fine on a manufacturer and a trader.

The squad led by SE Zone Additional Commissioner Abani Kumar Pattnaik raided a unit at Patrapada and imposed Rs 1 lakh penalty for manufacturing polythene below 50 microns. Taratarini Packaging Unit in Bhagabanpur Industrial area of Patrapada had obtained licence in 2018 for manufacturing of plastic materials above 50 micron.

The squad also sized eight tonnes polythene and plastic products loaded on a truck near Khandagiri.