65 per cent doctors' post vacant in Odisha's Kendrapara

By PTI

KENDRAPARA (Odisha): As many as 65 per cent of sanctioned posts of doctors in Odisha's Kendrapara district are lying vacant affecting the healthcare services, sources said on Thursday.

About 59 per cent posts are lying unoccupied in the district headquarters hospital, according to official data.

The authorities concerned have been apprised of the situation and the vacant posts are likely to be filled up shortly, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Urmila Mishra said.

"Of the 225 sanctioned posts of doctors, 147 are lying vacant in the district. This has virtually paralysed the health service network with things going from bad to worse in each passing day," sources said.

As the health centres are being run with shortages of doctors, quacks are cashing in on the situation, they claimed, adding that at present 78 doctors are posted in government healthcare institutions in the district which is home to 15 lakh people.

The scenario remains the same both in rural and urban areas, they claimed. Of the 62 sanctioned posts in the district headquarters hospital, 36 are falling vacant, an official said.

The crux of the problem is that the doctors posted here have not reported for duty, a senior health department official said.

The government claimed that the health service network has been streamlined through citizen-centric 5T feedback system, sources said.

"However, ground realities speak altogether a different story as the health service network is on the verge of breakdown in the coastal district," they alleged.