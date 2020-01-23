Berhampur civic body leases out loss-making facilities to private firm

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With plans for construction of a commercial complex on the land of the existing guest house and kalyan mandap not taking off, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has handed over the management of the facilities to a private firm. The facilities, built around six decades back, have been leased out to the firm for Rs 2.5 lakh per month for a term of five years.

The guest house, built in 1961 lies in a dilapidated condition. Leakage of water from the roof during rains has taken a toll on the building which has 28 rooms. A privately-owned restaurant on its ground floor and a conference hall on the first floor were closed a decade back. The conference hall was used for meetings of BeMC and private organisations. However, its condition deteriorated after it was closed down.

Similar is the plight of the Kalyan mandap near the guest house. It has four rooms and a dining hall and their condition can only be termed pathetic. Official sources said even as the civic body earned Rs 10 lakh per annum by renting out the two buildings, it spent Rs 24 lakh per annum on payment of salaries of employees, electricity bill and other expenses.

BeMC had adopted a resolution to construct a commercial complex in public-private partnership (PPP) mode on July 18, 2018, to replace the two buildings. It was proposed to be built on a 1.37-acre land at a cost of Rs 27 crore and the construction was scheduled to be completed within two years. As per the proposal, the ground floor was meant to be used for parking of vehicle while the first and second floors were set aside multipurpose markets.

The third floor was supposed to have offices and the fourth floor was meant for a food court. The fifth floor of the proposed building was meant to house a fitness club.

However, the project was shelved after the BeMC council was dissolved. Meanwhile, BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore said the private party to which the buildings have been leased out has assured to manage them properly.