CM Naveen Patnaik announces development package for Cuttack

CUTTACK: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a package for the special development of Cuttack city including the expansion of ring road into six-lane and renovation of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Announcing the package during his visit to the city on the occasion of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said that the reclamation of land from river Mahanadi has created a once in a lifetime opportunity to breath fresh life into the core of the ancient city, Cuttack.

Reviewing the project proposals for Cuttack, the Chief Minister said that every inch of the 424 acres reclaimed land will be utilised to add ecological, recreational, sporting, cultural and technological value in the lives of the people of Cuttack. Naveen announced the projects after visiting the reclaimed land site near Mata Math.

The Chief Minister announced that the development work of the SCB Medical College to make it a world-class institution will start in March.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during Cuttack visit (Photo | Express)

Official sources said that the SCB Medical College and Hospital will be developed in its original place by acquiring additional land from Water Resources, Skill Development and Fisheries departments.

Besides, the State Government will also prepare a ‘decongestion plan’ for Cuttack with wider roads, better accessibility, public spaces and utilities including parks, modern urban infrastructure, parking and greenery. “Our objective will be to keep most of the reclaimed area with greenery, open spaces and utilise the rest of the land for development purpose, beautifully surrounded by an international class riverfront,” he said.

Stating that the best class in city planners will be engaged in this transformative process, the Chief Minister said, “Feedback from the people will also be taken so that they can actively contribute to make it a citizens’ plan.” The state will invest the necessary resources in the development package of Cuttack, he said and appealed to the people of Cuttack to actively cooperate and participate in the process to make the dream a reality.

5T secretary VK Pandian had made an early morning visit to Cuttack on Wednesday to assess the status of healthcare facilities in the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Pandian had also reviewed various development projects planned for the city.

All ministers and BJD MLAs of Cuttack district, the 5T secretary and Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chaini were present.