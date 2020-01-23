Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik announces development package for Cuttack

The Chief Minister said that the reclamation of land from river Mahanadi has created a once in a lifetime opportunity to breath fresh life into the core of the ancient city, Cuttack.

Published: 23rd January 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during his Cuttack visit on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a package for the special development of Cuttack city including the expansion of ring road into six-lane and renovation of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Announcing the package during his visit to the city on the occasion of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said that the reclamation of land from river Mahanadi has created a once in a lifetime opportunity to breath fresh life into the core of the ancient city, Cuttack.

Reviewing the project proposals for Cuttack, the Chief Minister said that every inch of the 424 acres reclaimed land will be utilised to add ecological, recreational, sporting, cultural and technological value in the lives of the people of Cuttack. Naveen announced the projects after visiting the reclaimed land site near Mata Math.

The Chief Minister announced that the development work of the SCB Medical College to make it a world-class institution will start in March. 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during Cuttack visit (Photo | Express)

Official sources said that the SCB Medical College and Hospital will be developed in its original place by acquiring additional land from Water Resources, Skill Development and Fisheries departments.

Besides, the State Government will also prepare a ‘decongestion plan’ for Cuttack with wider roads, better accessibility, public spaces and utilities including parks, modern urban infrastructure, parking and greenery. “Our objective will be to keep most of the reclaimed area with greenery, open spaces and utilise the rest of the land for development purpose, beautifully surrounded by an international class riverfront,” he said.

Stating that the best class in city planners will be engaged in this transformative process, the Chief Minister said, “Feedback from the people will also be taken so that they can actively contribute to make it a citizens’ plan.” The state will invest the necessary resources in the development package of Cuttack, he said and appealed to the people of Cuttack to actively cooperate and participate in the process to make the dream a reality.

5T secretary VK Pandian had made an early morning visit to Cuttack on Wednesday to assess the status of healthcare facilities in the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Pandian had also reviewed various development projects planned for the city.

All ministers and BJD MLAs of Cuttack district, the 5T secretary and Cuttack collector Bhabani Shankar Chaini were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
odisha CM Special Development Package Cuttack development
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp