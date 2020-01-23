Cultural extravaganza at Samaja centenary festival in Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI: The three-day-long ‘Samaja’ centenary cultural fiesta was inaugurated at Puri Saradhabali open-air podium on Tuesday, as part of year-long ‘Samaja’ centenary celebration. Speakers lauded the role of ‘Samaja’ for its impartial approach towards news delivery. General Manager Priyabrata Mohanty said apart from its news service, the Odia daily aims to preserve the heritage of the State and cultural integrity of the country.

Mohanty said the event aims to showcase the State’s culture in the national and international arena.

On Wednesday, the festival was organised at Baliyatra field in Cuttack and the concluding festival will be held at Utkal Mandap in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, he informed.

Artistes and art groups of various states like Nrutyajyoti of Andhra Pradesh, Sanskruti from Gujurat and Chhau from Mayurbhanj staged performances in Puri while artistes from Tripura, Punjab, Koraput, Kalahandi and Balangir performed in Cuttack.

The chairman of Lok Sevak Mandal Deepak Malaviya, Niranjan Rath, the printer and publisher, executive secretary of management Bhimsen Yadav and member Rajkumar and former chief minister Dr Giridhar Gomang were present.

The vernacular daily, which played a pivotal role in promoting freedom struggle, was founded by Utkalamani Gopabandhu Das in 1920 at Satyabadi. In the course of time, it shifted its publication from Satyabadi to Puri and then to Cuttack.