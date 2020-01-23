Former Odisha MLA Gaurahari Naik passes away at 62

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former MLA from Patana in Keonjhar district, Gourahari Naik, passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 62. He was suffering from a prolonged neurotic disorder.

Naik won the Patana assembly twice on a BJP ticket in 2000 and 2009 elections.

State unit BJP president Sameer Mohanty and leader of the Opposition in the assembly Pradipta Naik have expressed deep sorrow in the passing away of Naik. They remembered him as a popular leader who was interested in the welfare of common people.