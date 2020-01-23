Maoists torch vehicles, block road to development in Odisha's Rayagada district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: For the second time in a month, Maoists set afire vehicles and equipment used for road construction in Rayagada district. On Tuesday, a large group of around 60 Maoists raided a camp near Gumma village and set afire two JCBs, a mixture machine, some equipment and cement bags. The camp was set up by the contractor R&R Constructions for laying of a pucca road from Naringatola to Lakhapadar village under Parshali panchayat of Kalyansinghpur block. The camp was used to house labourers along with storing equipment and parking of vehicles.

Late on Tuesday night, seven labourers were sleeping in the camp. The Maoists ordered the labourers to leave the spot before lighting up the camp and vehicles. They left behind posters at the site, alleging that the road is being constructed to exploit natural resources and threatened the contractor and Government officials concerned of dire consequences if the road work was not stopped. Police rushed to the spot receiving information and investigation is on. On December 28, Maoists had set afire vehicles engaged in the construction of Saradapur-Thuapadi road in Muniguda block of the district.