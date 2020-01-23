Home States Odisha

Netaji Museum on Odisha tourism map

The museum owned by a lawyer has rare artefacts relating to Netaji’s childhood days in Odisha 
 

Mohammad Mustaque holding a lantern used by Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  A museum housing Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s rare photographs, documents, coins and other rare artefacts here will soon be brought under Odisha’s tourism map. The Tourism department has chalked out plans to organise trips for history enthusiasts to the museum, set up in the house of 56-year-old lawyer Mohammad Mustaque at Badahat locality in the town, said District Tourism Officer Niroj Kumar Sahoo. 

Mustaque said he spent from his pocket to collect and preserve his rare photographs, documents, newspaper clippings and other historical artefacts in his residence.  He said Netaji’s association with a family in Korei of Jajpur district where the founder of Indian National Army during his school days treated people suffering from cholera, has been ignored by historians. 

Netaji treated people during the outbreak of cholera in the area in 1910. He was visiting the family of his classmate in Ravenshaw Collegiate School Fakiruddin Hazari then. Netaji had brought homoeopathy medicines in boxes from Cuttack to Korei to treat the patients. 

“Hazari’s family members had donated a homoeopathy medicine box used by Netaji to me 10 years back and I have preserved it in the museum. The life of Subash Bose needs to be retold as several biographers and researchers have ignored his childhood days in Odisha. His social service in Korei needs to be taught in schools and colleges,” Mustaque said. 

This Netaji museum preserves the gazette notification of Bihar and Orissa of 1913 where it was mentioned that the great freedom fighter had passed the entrance examination for ICS in 1913. It also has a handwritten letter of Captain Dr  Laxmi  Sahgal of Indian National Army,   original copies of the magazine ‘Forward’ published by Subash Bose from 1925 to 1927, the special issue of  INA ‘Basumati’, a Bengali magazine and the only postal stamp issued by  Indian National Army in 1942 after it liberated Manipur among other exhibits.

