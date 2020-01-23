Odisha CM sanctions Rs 1.2 crore for cyclone shelter in Kendrapara   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 1.2 crore for construction of a cyclone shelter in the high school at Kendrapara where Sabita Giri and Purnima Giri, selected for President’s Bravery Award in 2020, are studying. The two students had saved several lives in a boat mishap at Nipania ghat in Kendrapara district in January last year.

The Chief Minister had also felicitated the two students at the Lok Seva Bhavan here after the mishap. He expressed happiness after it was announced that they have been selected for President’s Bravery Award and decided to construct a cyclone shelter at the school.

The Chief Minister said the building will function as a school in normal time and can be used as a shelter during natural calamities. He hoped that people of the area will immensely benefit from this.