Odisha villagers protest prawn unit as it would pollute nearby water bodies

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Kimolo in Erasama panchayat on Wednesday staged a dharna to protest a proposed prawn processing unit in the village. The unit is located just 20 metres away from human habitation and 50 metres from the local high school. The villagers said effluent released from the unit will lead to pollution in the area and ruin the water bodies.

They said the unit is proposed to be set up on 1.72-acre fertile land and since prawn units draw excess water, it will disturb the groundwater level and pollute Hansua river. Harekrushna Moharana, a local, said the decision to set up the unit was taken without the consent of villagers at Palli Sabha and Gram Sabha.

However, Erasama BDO Kailash Behera said shrimps will be processed and packed at the unit, to be set up by Idco and it will not cause pollution.