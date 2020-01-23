Home States Odisha

Opposition spreading rumours on CAA: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly

The BJP MP warns Opposition that its “evil designs” will not succeed

Published: 23rd January 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP and actress Roopa Ganguly

BJP MP and actress Roopa Ganguly (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: Accusing the Opposition of misleading people on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for political mileage, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Wednesday assured people of both Jeypore and Malkangiri districts, having a substantial Bengali refugee population, that no genuine citizen of the country will be affected by the law. Addressing meetings in both the districts, the MP said CAA is a milestone in the country’s history and aims at making India stronger.

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly addressing the
Jan Samabesh meeting in Malkangiri on
Wednesday I Express

Flaying the Opposition political parties for spreading rumours about CAA, Ganguly told the gathering in Jeypore that the Opposition leaders are jealous of the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trying to destablise the nation. “As elections are scheduled in some states, they are trying to encash on the CAA issue by sending out wrong messages but they will not succeed in their evil designs”, she said.

Appealing people to support the BJP and the Prime Minister on the CAA issue, she said this is the right time for people to show their devotion towards the nation by supporting the cause. Criticising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing CAA, Ganguly appealed people to pray that good sense prevails on ‘Didi’.

In Malkangiri, she lambasted the Opposition parties and spoke in details about various provisions of the CAA. Speaking at the meeting, BJP leader and former Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi and Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi lashed out at the Congress and alleged that the party’s opposition to CAA was driven by political agenda. They accused the Congress leaders of being “totally ignorant” about CAA and said it is a bill to give citizenship and not take it away.

Earlier in the day, Ganguly participated in rallies in both the districts to create awareness among people on CAA. In Jeypore, the meeting was attended by BJP district president Sumant Pradhan and former MP Jayraram Pangi, among others. A large number of people attended the meetings to get a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roopa Ganguly CAA
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp