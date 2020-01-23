Opposition spreading rumours on CAA: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/MALKANGIRI: Accusing the Opposition of misleading people on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for political mileage, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Wednesday assured people of both Jeypore and Malkangiri districts, having a substantial Bengali refugee population, that no genuine citizen of the country will be affected by the law. Addressing meetings in both the districts, the MP said CAA is a milestone in the country’s history and aims at making India stronger.

Flaying the Opposition political parties for spreading rumours about CAA, Ganguly told the gathering in Jeypore that the Opposition leaders are jealous of the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trying to destablise the nation. “As elections are scheduled in some states, they are trying to encash on the CAA issue by sending out wrong messages but they will not succeed in their evil designs”, she said.

Appealing people to support the BJP and the Prime Minister on the CAA issue, she said this is the right time for people to show their devotion towards the nation by supporting the cause. Criticising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing CAA, Ganguly appealed people to pray that good sense prevails on ‘Didi’.

In Malkangiri, she lambasted the Opposition parties and spoke in details about various provisions of the CAA. Speaking at the meeting, BJP leader and former Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi and Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi lashed out at the Congress and alleged that the party’s opposition to CAA was driven by political agenda. They accused the Congress leaders of being “totally ignorant” about CAA and said it is a bill to give citizenship and not take it away.

Earlier in the day, Ganguly participated in rallies in both the districts to create awareness among people on CAA. In Jeypore, the meeting was attended by BJP district president Sumant Pradhan and former MP Jayraram Pangi, among others. A large number of people attended the meetings to get a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician.