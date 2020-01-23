Spouses killed by partners over dispute in two different cases in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/DHENKANAL: A man and a woman were killed allegedly by their respective spouses in two separate incidents in Malkangiri and Dhenkanal districts on Tuesday. In Malkangiri, a woman stabbed her husband to death following a quarrel over food. The incident took place in Appanmala village under Orkel police limits on Tuesday night. The deceased 40-year-old Kanturu Muduli had complained of food being bland while having dinner with his wife Chandrama.

This led to a heated exchange between the two and in a fit of rage, Chandrama attacked him with a sharp weapon. He died on the spot. On being informed, Orkel police reached the spot and arrested Chandrama. The body of Kanturu was sent to a hospital for postmortem and further investigation was on.

In another incident, a woman’s body was found in a sack from a forest near Dandri village under Rasol police limits in Dhenkanal on Wednesday. The deceased Arati Sahoo was allegedly killed by her husband Sujit Sahoo and her in-laws Niranjan and Kadambini Sahoo over dowry demands. Sujit and his parents have been arrested.

According to police reports, Arati of Pasurampur was married to Sujit of Colony Sahi village seven months back. After the marriage, he along with his parents allegedly used to torture her for dowry.

On a fateful night, the couple fought over the issue and Sujit with the help of his parents throttled her to death. They packed the body in a sack and Sujit carried it to the forest where he dumped it.