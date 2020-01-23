Home States Odisha

Tata Steel 500-bed hospital to become functional soon in Odihsa's Sitalapalli village

Tata Steel’s modern 500-bed super-speciality hospital near Sitalapalli village on the outskirts of Silk City will become functional soon. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Tata Steel’s modern 500-bed super-speciality hospital near Sitalapalli village on the outskirts of Silk City will become functional soon. The construction of the hospital, started six months back, has already been completed. However, the formal inauguration of the hospital has been delayed as it is yet to get no-objection certificate (NOC) from Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) and Southco, sources said. The hospital, spread over an area of 44 acre, has departments like Medicine, Surgery, Anaesthesia, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Paediatrics, ENT and Pathology. It also has an ultra-modern ICU and will offer Oncology, Nephrology and emergency services. 

The hospital will initially function with 200 beds and the number will be scaled up to 500 later. Tata Steel had collaborated with Medica Hospitals, a Kolkata-based health care provider, having expertise in implementing quality health care management systems in 100 hospitals spanning across 22 states in India and six other countries including Yemen, Myanmar and South Africa to set up the hospital.

Electricity Inspector U PatraE said all the three phases of electricity works have already been completed and after necessary inspection by authorities concerned, completion certificate was issued to the hospital on Monday.

“We have submitted all certificates to Southco and are waiting for the letter to deposit the security money for availing electricity,” said Sanjeev Kumar Sahu of Tata Steel Special Economic Zone(TSSEZ). He said the process of obtaining the NOC and the Occupancy Certificate from BeDA is in final stage and likely to be issued within a day or two. “Once all formalities are taken care of, we will start trials in various wards of the hospital to make it functional within a month or so,” Sahu said. 

