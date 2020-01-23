Home States Odisha

Token system spurs distress sale, Odisha farmers demand withdrawal

 With persisting uncertainty over kharif paddy procurement in Ganjam district due to the token system mess, farmers have already started distress sale of their produce.

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  With persisting uncertainty over kharif paddy procurement in Ganjam district due to the token system mess, farmers have already started distress sale of their produce. They are selling their harvest at Rs 1200-Rs 1300 per quintal to traders from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh against the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1815 to Rs 1835 per quintal on the basis of paddy quality. Farmers of Galery, Harigada, Domuhani and Brahmanapadar on Wednesday took out a procession to the office of the Sub Collector Bhanjanagar and submitted a memorandum to Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange demanding the withdrawal of the token system. 

They alleged, the faulty system has caused a delay in paddy procurement and led to distress sale. Farmers are selling their produce at drastically lower prices than MSP under compulsion, they stated. Peasant leaders Rabindra Prasad Satpathy and Murlidhar Panda alleged that distress sale situation prevailed in the entire district. The Government has procured only 20 per cent of 25.94 lakh quintal paddy to be procured through 390 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), one Pani Panchayat and 55 women self-help groups (SHG) in the district.

A farmer having 50 quintals of paddy is only able to dispose of 10 quintals through paddy procurement system due to non-availability of a token. As a result, he has no other option but to sell the remaining at lower prices outside, Rabindra alleged. In Ganjam district, mandis started functioning from November 15 last year and would continue till March 31. As many as 1,34,496 farmers have registered their names for the purpose. Last year, though 1.28 lakh farmers were registered, only 73,000 were able to sell their paddy in the mandis. The remaining 50,000 were forced to go for distress sale, official sources said. 

