2 trampled to death in jumbo attack    

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two persons were trampled to death while four sustained critical injuries following an attack by an elephant in Godipatna village within Panikoili police limits on Thursday. The victims, Iswar Chandra Das and Chintamani Ram, were returning home when they were attacked by the elephant. The jumbo trampled them to death before attacking four others.

The injured were rushed to Jajpur Road area hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. Sources said two elephants had strayed into Korei and Rasulpur blocks on Tuesday. The jumbos had destroyed paddy crop and also damaged some thatched houses. The forest officials’ efforts to drive them away from human settlements have not yet yielded any result.