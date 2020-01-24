Agitating lawyers protest proposed action against Odisha's bar associations, call bandh

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/CUTTACK : In a show of solidarity, members of 22 Bar associations of Balangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts have called western Odisha bandh on February 5 to protest proposed action against 17 Bar associations of the region. The Odisha State Bar Council on Wednesday recommended disciplinary action against office- bearers of 17 Western Odisha bar associations to the Bar Council of India (BCI).

The State Council sent the list of the office-bearers, including names of members of the Central Action Committee (CAC) of Western Odisha Bar Associations, which have been spearheading the agitation for creation of a Bench of the Orissa High Court in the region, to the BCI. In a press release, State Bar Council secretary JK Samantasinghar said the list of names was communicated in pursuance of Supreme Court directions on December 6, 2019 and January 10, 2020.

At a meeting in Balangir, representatives of all the Bar associations of the western Odisha decided the bandh call and called upon the Bar Council of India to revisit the decision in the light of Capt Uppal Singh vs Union of India case to preserve and protect the democratic rights of the lawyers under the Constitution.

Condemning the conspicuous silence of both Central and State governments on the matter, the lawyers said they may move the higher bench of the apex court and will continue their fight unitedly.

Lawyers protest proposed action

The meeting also decided that a delegation of the lawyers of the region would meet Home Secretary and Law Secretary to request them to direct the Advocate General, appearing before the apex court, to protect the interests of the people of the region.

Besides, the lawyers urged the authorities to approach the core issues of the region instead of adopting oppressive measures to suppress the democratic voice of the people.Speaking to mediapersons, Pramod Kumar Tripathy, president of Balangir District Bar Association, said the recommendation of State Bar Association is not fair. This will lead to other issues. The Government should resolve the issues amicably and not act in a vindictive manner, he added.