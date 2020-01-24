Home States Odisha

Agitating lawyers protest proposed action against Odisha's bar associations, call bandh

The Odisha State Bar Council on Wednesday recommended disciplinary action against office- bearers of 17 Western Odisha bar associations to the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Published: 24th January 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/CUTTACK : In a show of solidarity, members of 22 Bar associations of Balangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts have called western Odisha bandh on February 5 to protest proposed action against 17 Bar associations of the region. The Odisha State Bar Council on Wednesday recommended disciplinary action against office- bearers of 17 Western Odisha bar associations to the Bar Council of India (BCI).

The State Council sent the list of the office-bearers, including names of members of the Central Action Committee (CAC) of Western Odisha Bar Associations, which have been spearheading the agitation for creation of a Bench of the Orissa High Court in the region, to the BCI. In a press release, State Bar Council secretary JK Samantasinghar said the list of names was communicated in pursuance of Supreme Court directions on December 6, 2019 and January 10, 2020.

At a meeting in Balangir, representatives of all the Bar associations of the western Odisha decided the bandh call and called upon the Bar Council of India to revisit the decision in the light of Capt Uppal Singh vs Union of India case to preserve and protect the democratic rights of the lawyers under the Constitution.

Condemning the conspicuous silence of both Central and State governments on the matter, the lawyers said they may move the higher bench of the apex court and will continue their fight unitedly.

Lawyers protest proposed action

The meeting also decided that a delegation of the lawyers of the region would meet Home Secretary and Law Secretary to request them to direct the Advocate General, appearing before the apex court, to protect the interests of the people of the region. 

Besides, the lawyers urged the authorities to approach the core issues of the region instead of adopting oppressive measures to suppress the democratic voice of the people.Speaking to mediapersons, Pramod Kumar Tripathy, president of Balangir District Bar Association, said the recommendation of State Bar Association is not fair. This will lead to other issues. The Government should resolve the issues amicably and not act in a vindictive manner, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bar Council Western Odisha Western Odisha Bar Association Orissa High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp