ATM fraudster nabbed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Jarada police on Wednesday nabbed an inter-state ATM fraudster who has been involved in several crimes under 18 police stations in Ganjam district as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The accused, D Harihara Reddy from Chamakhandi, cheated gullible ATM card holders and robbed them of over `15 lakh. He used to target innocent villagers and tactfully exchange their ATM cards with another while withdrawing cash and access the needful details. The accused has been forwarded to court. Sixteen ATM cards of different banks were recovered from him.