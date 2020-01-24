Home States Odisha

CCTV vigil on Aahar centres in Ganjam

Housing and Urban Development Secretary G Mathivathnan has directed Ganjam district administration to instal CCTV cameras at all Aahar centres.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Housing and Urban Development Secretary G Mathivathnan has directed Ganjam district administration to instal CCTV cameras at all Aahar centres.Mathivathnan, who visited Chhatrapur two days back to review the progress of urban development projects, said the cameras will help monitor the standard and quality of cooked food being provided at Aahar centres. Construction of buildings for the Aahar centres would be completed soon.

He also asked the district officials to immediately purchase dish washing machines for the centres. Mathivathnan directed all executive officers (EOs) of urban civic bodies to supervise sanitation works from 5 am and ensure that public toilets remain clean. He asked officials to ensure faster implementation of all the schemes and programmes under Housing and Urban Development. Mathivathnan praised EO of Gopalpur NAC Umashankar Sethi for achieving the target to provide water supply to every household in the area.

Besides, he asked all Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) officials to maintain 24-hour water supply during the upcoming summer. The status report of drains would be prepared by March this year as per the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Mathivathnan also praised the efforts of the district administration to rehabilitate slum dwellers under ‘Jaga’ Mission. Mathivathnan also reviewed urban development projects in Kandhamal and Nayagarh.

QUALITY CHECK
Cameras will help monitor the standard and quality of cooked food being provided at Aahar centres
Construction of buildings for the Aahar centres would be completed soon
Dish washing machines would be procured for the centres

Comments

