Home States Odisha

Congress leaders in Odisha fear anti-CAA stand may boomerang

Several senior Congress leaders from Rourkela and Sundargarh feel that their is unwittingly ending up creating a Muslim face for the party.

Published: 24th January 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purpose.

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: The strident anti-CAA stand taken by the Congress has begun to cause rumblings in the Sundargarh party organisation with a section believing it may boomerang by alienating the majority.

Several senior leaders of the Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) and Sundargarh District Congress Committee (SDCC) have begun privately expressing concern over the political fallout of such a stand.

Requesting anonymity, a leader pointed out during the CAA protests of Congress in Rourkela Assembly segment, the majority of the participants were Muslims. “This is sending a wrong message. The Congress is unwittingly ending up creating a Muslim face which may antagonise the Hindus. The BJP will benefit from the polarisation”, he said.

The party’s anti-CAA protest at Sundargarh town on January 13 had led to a clash between minority community members and members of the Saffron brigade who are in support of CAA. The leaders contended that the Congress should not have gone too far by organising continuous agitations on CAA.

Party leaders said Sundargarh Zilla Parishad poll in scheduled in February 2022 and by that time, the Muslim citizens would realise that CAA and NRC are not meant for them and at the same time, Hindu voters may ditch the Congress. 

The BJP has also gone all out to convince people about CAA by holding awareness campaigns by top leaders and door-to-door outreach at the grassroots. The Congress just does not appear to have a effective counter plan against the BJP campaign apart from organising protests.

The Sundargarh Parliamentary Constituency has seven Assembly seats. Although it has a sizeable Muslim population, Christian voters play a decisive role. Both Christian and Muslim votes are divided between the Congress and BJD with BJP getting a negligible share.

However, the Congress leadership has defended its stand and stated it would have the desired impact. Former Rourkela MLA Pravat Mohapatra and former SDCC president BM Tripathy said it was a fight for the country’s Constitutional values of secularism.

The BJP is dividing the country on the basis of religion and a secular stand would benefit the Congress, they said.Meanwhile, the district unit of BJP has planned to reach out to Muslims in a big way. It will hold awareness drive on CAA and NRC among Muslim intellectuals and clerics in Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Congress Citizenship act CAA protests Rourkela Congress Sundargarh Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp