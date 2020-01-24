Four held with Rs 10L worth banned syrup

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : Over 8000 bottles of illegal codeine-laced cough syrup was seized and four persons arrested near Silda village under Nuapada police limits on Thursday. The accused are Sumit Kumar Baitharu (30) of Paikapada in Komna village, Sanjay Kumar Joshi (36) of Krishna village, Ramesh Sahu (30) and Prakash Kukreja (61), both of Khariar Road under Jonk police limits in the district.

A pick-up van, two mobile phones, labels of cough syrup and `1200 in cash were also seized from them. Nuapada SP, Vinit Agarwal said on a tip off, police intercepted the pick-up can which was moving towards Komna from Raipur in neighbouring Chhattigarjh, near Silda village at around 6.30 am.

During search of the vehicle, police detected 64 cartons containing 8,123 bottles of different types of cough syrup. The market value of the seized cough syrup is `10 lakh, he informed. A case has been registered under NDPS Act and Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and further investigation is on.