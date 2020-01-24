Home States Odisha

INTERVIEW| BJD backing Modi government is no support to our party: Odisha BJP chief Samir Mohanty

Mohanty said that Mission 120 remains intact notwithstanding a change of leadership in State as well at the Centre.

Published: 24th January 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty

Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty.

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

The new State BJP president Samir Mohanty is clear in his goal - complete Union Home Minister and former national president Amit Shah’s unfinished agenda of bringing the saffron party to power in Odisha.

Speaking to Bijoy Pradhan about his new responsibilities, Mohanty says that Mission 120 remains intact notwithstanding a change of leadership in State as well at the Centre. Mohanty exudes confidence in meeting expectations of him while maintaining an equilibrium with all sections of the party and keeping workers motivated. 

What are your priorities?

The new dispensation has its task cut out. The first and foremost duty is to complete elections to over 13,000 booth committees. Entire focus of the party will be on 37,606 booth level committees in the State which are lifeline of the party. Collective experience of leadership at different levels will be utilised to strengthen and galvanise the party’s grassroot units. My job is that of a facilitator to see that leaders and workers work in tandem to realise the goal.

Despite the best of efforts, BJP’s position in coastal districts is very weak. With the BJD emerging stronger in every election, what will be your strategy to consolidate the party in coastal region?

As I said earlier that strength of the party largely depends on workers functioning at the base-level, which are the booth committees. We have to concentrate more on micro-level management and utilise the workforce in building strong infrastructure for the party at the ground.

Their first job will be to see whether benefits of all welfare programmes of the Centre are reaching the intended beneficiaries. If not, the second step is to enlighten people either through door-to-door contact or public movement. 

With no signs of a decline in the popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, how will BJP challenge the growth of the regional party?

There is no denying that popularity of BJD is still intact. This does not mean that the regional party is invincible. Problems of the people are aplenty. The ruling party has not been able to address basic needs like supply of safe drinking water, housing and electricity for all and many more after 20 years in power. Perhaps, we have failed to convey this to the people. We need to work harder to put failures of BJD Government before them and fight for their rights to win over their confidence.

There is a growing perception of BJP and BJD inching closure after the 2019 general election. Congress has stolen the march over the saffron party which is the main opposition in the Assembly. Will such a perception help BJP?

This is a Congress propaganda to mislead the people. In a democracy, each political party has its one agenda but when it comes to national issues, the opposition parties have to decide what is good for the nation. The BJD has shown maturity by extending its support to issues of national importance. The BJD believes in the concept of ‘nation first and party next’. We should not read this as a support to BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samir Mohanty Odisha BJP Mission 120 BJD Odisha politics
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp