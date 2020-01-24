Lady PEO suspended for PMAY fraud

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A Panchayat Extension Officer (PEO) was suspended for irregularities in disbursement of money to beneficiaries of pucca house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Kanikapada under Dasarathapur block here on Thursday. She was identified as Rasmita Behera. Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das placed Behera under suspension on the basis of an inquiry report conducted by 0fficials of the District Rural Development Agency. The suspended PEO has also been asked to return PMAY funds to the tune of `1.3 lakh within a week.

Sources said a house was provided to one Shantilata Mallik of Nalpur under Kanikapada panchayat, a PMAY beneficiary. After getting the work order, Mallik completed her house and deposited all relevant papers with Behera to release her money.

Despite repeated requests, the PEO did not release the monetary assistance in her favour. Instead, she transferred the money to another woman with the same name of a different village, Mallik alleged.

After Mallik brought the matter to the notice of the Collector in December last year, the latter had ordered a probe into the allegations.