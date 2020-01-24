Marathon to mark Netaji Jayanti  

By Express News Service

PURI: A mini-marathon was organised by Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) in association with the district administration to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose here on Thursday. As many as 2,700 athletes including 400 girls participated in the eight km run along the coastal route from Sports Hostel to Baliapanda.

In the boys category, Mukund Banra, Rasmiranjan Nayak and Sudhansu Nayak came first, second and third and were awarded `30,000, `20,000 and `10,000 respectively along with certificates. Similarly, S Begam, Sandhya Murmu and Saina Smile Mohanty came first, second and third in girls category and were `30,000, `20,000 and `10,000 respectively. This apart seven participants in order of merit from boys and girls category were awarded `5,000 each. The event was flagged off by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tusharkanti Behera.