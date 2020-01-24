Multi-crore GST fraud racket busted, kingpin held in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Commercial Tax and GST Commissionerate on Thursday busted an intra and inter-state GST fraud racket with arrest of its kingpin and a prime suspect from Rourkela.

The accused, proprietor of M/S GS Unitrade at Civil Township Amit Beriwal and proprietor of M/S BB Associates at Basanti Colony Subas Chandra Swain, were involved in fraudulently availing Rs 89 crore of bogus input tax credit (ITC) and passing input tax credit of Rs 123 crore with fake invoices, said Commissioner of CT and GST Sushil Kumar Lohani.

Explaining their modus operandi, Lohani said Amit and Subas had created as many as 28 fictitious and dummy firms in the names of daily wage labourers, private tutors, crane operators, unemployed youths and housewives.

On the pretext of providing employment, the accused had obtained documents, including identity details, from these people for GST registration, showed purchase of iron and steel goods worth Rs 493 crore and sale of Rs 687 crore in their names without paying tax.

They even passed bogus ITC worth Rs 123 crore to recipients from the State and outside. In order to legalise the fake transactions and hoodwink the department, bank accounts were also opened and operated in the names of these dummy firms, he added.

While the scam involves revenue loss amounting to Rs 123 crore, steps are being taken to recover the bogus ITC availed by the recipients in Odisha and outside the State with interest and penalty, he informed.