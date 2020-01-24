Home States Odisha

No MLAs in college governing bodies: Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo

He said that the decision has been taken as MLAs have immense workload and are not able to give time to the colleges.

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo. (File Photo| Shamim Qureshy, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: No politician will now onwards be inducted into the governing body of the degree colleges in the State, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said here on Thursday.

Addressing a function organised by Odisha Parents’ Association, the Minister said MLAs will not head the governing body or managing committee of the colleges. Only educationists or academicians will be nominated to these committees, he said.

Talking to Express, Sahoo said the State Government will induct academicians, educationists and persons with experience as the presidents of the governing body of the colleges. He said the decision has been taken as MLAs have immense workload and are not able to give time to the colleges. "A MLA heads at least four to five government bodies. In view of their workload and busy schedule, they are not able to give time," he said and added that management is a daily affair.

The Minister said persons who can give time, have experience in the field and are willing to work for the overall development of the colleges will be inducted as members. “The decision has been finalised and it will soon be notified in the gazette,” he said.

Besides, teachers of Government-run colleges in the State will not be allowed to take private classes and teach in coaching centres. Many teachers are found taking private classes and teaching in coaching centres without giving time in colleges. 

"Many teachers are giving tuition and teaching in coaching centres without taking classes in colleges. We want to stop the practice," he said and added that strong action will be taken if any teacher is found violating the order.

