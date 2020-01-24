Home States Odisha

Patient killed in road accident, 3 more hurt

One person was killed and three others injured when a speeding SUV rammed into a tree Kuduma Chhak on NH-53 on Wednesday night. 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: One person was killed and three others injured when a speeding SUV rammed into a tree Kuduma Chhak on NH-53 on Wednesday night. A patient Dhanapati Behera of Bada Kemda village was being taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the SUV by two of his family members, Dutee Behera and Sraban Behera. At around 1 am, driver of the speeding SUV, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, lost control over vehicle as a result of which, it rammed into a tree at Kuduma Chhak.

While Dhanapati died on the spot, his family members and the driver sustained critical injuries. Locals informed police who rushed to the spot with fire fighters and took all the four persons out of the vehicle.  They took all the four to Sub-Divisional Hospital in Karanjia where Dhanapati was declared brought dead. The three injured were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was driving at a high speed which resulted in the mishap.

Man killed in mishap
In another incident in Balangir, one person was killed and two others were injured when the two-wheeler in which they were travelling was hit by a JCB machine on Thursday. The deceased is Kaibalya Sabar of Jampada village under Bangomunda police limits. The injured are Kaibalya’s sister Tarini and her minor son. They were on their way to Jampada from Sikuan village in Nuapada district when the accident took place. Police rushed  the three to Kantabanji hospital where Kaibalya was declared brought dead. Condition of Tarini and her son is stable.

Comments

