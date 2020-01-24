Rs 35K aid for oustees of OUAT slum

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will provide an assistance of `35,000 to each family to be relocated from OUAT Farm Gate slum.Officials of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), who initiated the process for their relocation, said an assistance of `35,000 has been sanctioned for each family to be shifted to Pandakudia slum.

The joint enforcement teams also demolished around 30 houses at the farm gate slum on Monday to vacate the land for airport expansion project. Out of 110 families, 104 have received their token and are preparing to shift to Pandakudia.

The Commisisonerate Police has also deployed four platoons of APR Force at the Farm Gate and one Platoon APR Force at Pandakudia to maintain law and order during eviction and rehabilitation process. Two Sections of lady police force have also been deployed.

In another development, BDA and BMC launched an eviction drive around Unit-I market to remove encroachment and makeshift stalls. On Sunday, the traffic wing of Commissionerate Police had also prevented commuters from parking the vehicles which often blocks the main road along it.