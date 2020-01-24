Tributes paid to Netaji

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Governor Ganeshi Lal paid tributes to Netaji Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the 123 birth anniversary of the son of the soil at his birthplace Janakinath Bhawan at Odia Bazar here on Thursday.

After garlanding the statue Prof Lal went around the exhibition of canvas paintings by 15 artists depicting Netaji’s life.

The exhibition was held under the aegis of Culture department in association with Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi on the premises of Netaji Birth Place Museum.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik too paid floral tributes and unfurled the National Flag on Janakinath Bhawan premises.

At Odia Bazar, a sand art by artist Pramod Kumar Patnaik on the life of Bose drew people in large numbers. On the other hand, prizes were distributed among winners of inter-school debate competition on the occasion. Several politicians, bureaucrats, senior citizens, intellectuals, students as well as the common man visited the museum on the day.