Tusker keeps forest staff on toes

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A tusker, believed to have killed eight people in Dhenkanal and Angul districts, has been giving sleepless nights to staff of Kapilash elephant rescue centre. The tusker was brought from Angul on Wednesday night but is not responding to the instructions of the mahout. It was brought under control after much difficulty later in the day, said DFO BP Acharya.

The DFO said he has informed higher officials of absence of a permanent veterinary doctor and mahout at the facility. Two mahouts have been brought in from Chandaka and Assam to restrain the tusker. At present, the rescue centre has four elephant calves. The staff, meanwhile, expressed their inability to keep the tusker at the rescue centre for long. The tusker was brought to the rescue centre on the instructions of Chief Wildlife Warden.