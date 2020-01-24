Woman held for murdering hubby with lover’s help

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sadar police on Thursday arrested a woman and her alleged lover on charges of killing her husband in Sukunda village here. The deceased is Prafulla Sahu (32). According to IIC S Oram, the accused woman Mita Sahu (25) had filed a complaint with police on Tuesday, stating that Prafulla, a mason, had returned home in an inebriated condition and had suffered head injuries.

While the latter was immediately taken to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. Police, on registering a case of un-natural death, sent the body for autopsy and started investigating.

On Wednesday, when Prafulla’s cousin lodged a police complaint, alleging that his brother was murdered, police nabbed Mita and her paramour, identified as Saroj Moharana (31), who too was present in the house when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report confirmed that Prafulla was strangled to death after being hit by a hard material. During investigation, the crime was established after the two reportedly confessed to it. The accused duo was forwarded to court on the day.