Clear land-related pending work by February 5: Odisha government to tehsildars

Mohapatra said the State Government has decided to provide land documents including sale deeds to people within one hour of registration at the sub-registrar offices.

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government has cancelled leave of tehsildars across the State to clear all land-related pending work by February 5 so that the Revenue and Disaster Management Department can be brought under ‘Mo Sarkar’ by February 10.

Inclusion of Revenue and Disaster Management department under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme will drastically simplify and streamline land and property-related transactions, Additional Chief Secretary in-charge of Revenue and Disaster Management department Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra told media persons here.

Informing about the new process, he said district collectors, sub-collectors and other administrative officials have been directed to clear all pendency by February 5 so that the department can be brought under the purview of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative by February 10.

He said from February 1, people can get all land-related documents in the afternoon after completion of necessary registration works at sub-registrar offices. Similarly, land records will be made available to people within one hour of registration from April 1, he said and added “This will certainly save a lot of time as earlier it was taking one to two days to get the documents.”

In view of the problems faced by private colleges in getting NAAC accreditation, Mohapatra said principals of degree and Plus Two colleges will apply to tehsildars so that land is registered in the name of their educational institutions which will be helpful in getting UGC grant and necessary accreditation.

Time-saving measures
From Feb 1, people can get land documents in the afternoon
From April 1 land records will be made available to people within one hour of registration
Principals of degree and Plus Two colleges will have apply to tehsildars to register it in the name of their institutions

