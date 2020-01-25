Constable among four held in minor rape case

JAJPUR: Four more persons including a police constable were arrested for their alleged involvement in the kidnap and rape of a minor Dalit girl in Jajpur district on Friday.

They have been identified as main accused Satya Narayan Samal’s brother-in-law Santosh Barik, who works as a constable in Dharmasala police station, his aunt Puspanjali Behura of Sukinda, his cousin Mohan Mohanty and aide Abdul Rahman, both belonging to Neulpur, police said.

The girl of Pipaldiha went missing from her house on January 14 following which, a missing report was filed by her family members in Dharmasala police station. Four days later, a woman constable of Dharmasala police informed family members that the girl was found unconscious near Barabati area along NH-16.

Police investigation led to the arrest of main accused Satya Narayan Samal (28) of Neulpur, his brother Rudra Narayan Samal (26) and sisters Banita Pradhan(24) and Kabita Sahoo(23). While Satya had kidnapped, drugged and raped the girl, his brother had helped him kidnap her.

Both Banita and Kabita were arrested from their houses in Cuttack and Sukinda, respectively, for allegedly giving shelter to Satya and Rudra and confining the girl in their houses. The SUV used in kidnapping the girl was also seized.

With latest arrests, the total number of persons booked in this case have gone up to to eight.

Sources said while role of the police constable Santosh in facilitating the crime was suspected from the beginning, police had registered a case of kidnap and torture and avoided the rape angle. Santosh’s wife, who is also a constable in the Dharmasala police station, is also accused of helping her brother Satya in the crime.

However, IIC of Dharmasala police station Saroj Kumar Sahu said the victim was drugged and not in a position to reveal details of the crime except names of some accused. Hence, a kidnapping and torture case was registered initially. Later, the girl informed police that Satya had raped her.

The girl was kidnapped in an SUV by the main accused and his aide near Chandikhol while she was returning to her village on January 14 night. She was forced to consume a soft drink following which, she lost consciousness. The girl was taken to Sukinda and Cuttack where she was raped by the main accused.

Later, the accused dumped her at Barabati village on January 18. Police said it was Santosh’s wife who called up the victim’s parents and informed them about her on the same day. The girl’s father rescued her from Barabati and lodged a police complaint.

Police said the woman constable is currently on leave and investigation is on to find out her involvement in the case.The four accused were forwarded to a local court which remanded them in judicial custody.